Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,000 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after buying an additional 132,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after buying an additional 204,178 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $207.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average is $201.80.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

