Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $242.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.55 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.16, for a total transaction of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,894,120.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 4,260 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total value of $1,015,924.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,002.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,151,142 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

