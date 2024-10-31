Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,867,288.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $1,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $14,543,253.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 779,341 shares of company stock worth $33,831,012 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $48.43.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.