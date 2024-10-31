Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,245,000 after buying an additional 2,743,148 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $11,860,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 207.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 927,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $181,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,708,610.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,220,345. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

