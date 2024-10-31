Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,663,000 after purchasing an additional 855,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 85.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,329,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,702,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

LYV stock opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

