Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

