Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 11,800 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $39,889,000 after buying an additional 1,039,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,127,675.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.61.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.