Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 61.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE ALB opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.30.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

