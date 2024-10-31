Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 11,535.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $91.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,566.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

