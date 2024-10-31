Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.59 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 51.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 941.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

