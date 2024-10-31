Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,915 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 251.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.