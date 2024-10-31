Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,842 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 805,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 71,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

