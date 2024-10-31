Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 16.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Archrock by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:AROC opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.61 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

