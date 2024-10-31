Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Position Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Littelfuse by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Stock Down 3.0 %

LFUS opened at $251.27 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.01 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.69.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,974 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

