PFG Investments LLC Sells 390 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,389.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 7,059.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 69,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

ONEQ opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day moving average is $68.50. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

