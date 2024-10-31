DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

