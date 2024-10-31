Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $227,673,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $214.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

