Forsta AP Fonden Buys 3,400 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

