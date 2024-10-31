Morgan Stanley Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $239.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $222.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $261.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $141.29 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,261 shares of company stock worth $72,263,430. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

