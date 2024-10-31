South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOBO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of SOBO opened at $24.31 on Monday. South Bow has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

