South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for South Bow’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOBO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SOBO
South Bow Price Performance
South Bow Company Profile
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than South Bow
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.