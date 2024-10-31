Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

