Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMDX. Baird R W raised shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total transaction of $1,144,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

