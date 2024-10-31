Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. RTX has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,837,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 126.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 98,248 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in RTX by 174.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 365,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

