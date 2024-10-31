Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Price

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $624,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 164,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 286.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 37,242 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 220.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 82,751 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,679,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares during the period. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

