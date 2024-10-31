Robert E. Sanchez Sells 9,990 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $207.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $140.03 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.