StockNews.com Downgrades Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Sell

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In other news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.52 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 112,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 877,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,948,000 after buying an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

