Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.87. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $338,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 162,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $206,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 174.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 265,143 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.