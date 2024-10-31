Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 67,771 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 188,157 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 25.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

