Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 30,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

