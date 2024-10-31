JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

Get VF alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

VF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VF stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. VF has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that VF will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in VF by 6,981.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 50.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in VF by 527.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.