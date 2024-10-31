Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

NYSE:SWK opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

