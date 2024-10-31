SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $344.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $307.21 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 808,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

