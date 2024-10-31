Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.28 on Monday. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,738,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Premier by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

