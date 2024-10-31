WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

WPP stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. WPP has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in WPP by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

