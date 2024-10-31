Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

NTRA opened at $126.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.53. Natera has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $146,343.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,586.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $146,343.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,586.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $589,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,927,655.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock worth $5,921,336. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after acquiring an additional 532,874 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Natera by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Natera by 25.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after buying an additional 246,246 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

