JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $116.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $169.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,518,181. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

