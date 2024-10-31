United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,994,853,000 after buying an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after buying an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $160,787,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,242,000 after buying an additional 1,059,339 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

