Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ON. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.91.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

