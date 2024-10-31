Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,310 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 7.73% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of ICLO stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.1578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

