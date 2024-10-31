Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Ariel ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SAEF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,161 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.29% of Schwab Ariel ESG ETF worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Price Performance
Shares of SAEF stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Schwab Ariel ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75.
Schwab Ariel ESG ETF Company Profile
