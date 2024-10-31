Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 145.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,674 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 79.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 320.9% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

