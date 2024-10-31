Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 134.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,881 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,967 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.61 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

