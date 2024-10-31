Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,576 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 114.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,951,000 after acquiring an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

BALL stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

