Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Cedrus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

RSPN stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $780.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $52.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

