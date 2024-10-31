Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,809 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.63.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.