JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,366 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 451,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 46,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $46.93 on Thursday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $427.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

