Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.75 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,824,522.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,935.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,824,522.84. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

