Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $107.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.01. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

