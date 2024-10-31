Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $237,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 753.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,154,000 after buying an additional 465,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VLTO opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $66.69 and a one year high of $115.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.27.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $1,477,128.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,286 shares of company stock worth $3,912,305. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

