Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $7.13 Million Stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 10.98% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFRL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,493,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 115,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PFRL opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

